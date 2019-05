By EUOBSERVER

Lord of the Rings actor, Viggo Mortensen, has attacked Spain's far-right Vox party for using his Aragorn character in a Twitter message to win voters in April's general election. "It is absurd to link me .... a person interested in the rich variety of cultures and languages that exist in Spain and the world, to an ultra-nationalist and neo-fascist political party", he wrote in a protest in El Pais.