By EUOBSERVER

Two new anti-migrant parties will enter the Danish parliament at elections on 5 June, according to an Epinion poll for Danish Radio. With a threshold of two percent, Nye Borgerlige (2.9 percent) and Stram Kurs (2.6 percent) would win a minimum of four seats each, making it difficult for centre-right parties to form a new government. Social Democrat leader Mette Frederiksen is favourite to become the new prime minister.