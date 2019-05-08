Ticker
EU records 2.5 percent cut in CO2 emissions in 2018
By EUOBSERVER
After four years without substantial reduction, carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from fossil fuel combustion were reduced by 2.5 percent in the EU in 2018 compared to 2017, Eurostat figures released on Wednesday showed. Emissions fell in 20 countries, with Portugal reducing the most (9.0 percent), followed by Bulgaria (8.1 percent) and Ireland (6.8 percent). CO2 emissions increased in eight countries: Latvia, Malta, Estonia, Luxembourg, Poland, Slovakia, Finland and Lithuania.