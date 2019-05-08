Ticker
May fights off demand for resignation date
By EUOBSERVER
British prime minister Theresa May has refused to name a date for her expected departure, despite mounting pressure from her own Conservative MPs due to the stalemate in the Brexit process. May had previously said she would leave Downing Street after getting her Brexit deal through parliament. On Wednesday her spokesman refused to set a timetable or date for her departure, with talks with the opposition Labour party seemingly deadlocked.