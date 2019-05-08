Wednesday

8th May 2019

Ticker

May fights off demand for resignation date

By

British prime minister Theresa May has refused to name a date for her expected departure, despite mounting pressure from her own Conservative MPs due to the stalemate in the Brexit process. May had previously said she would leave Downing Street after getting her Brexit deal through parliament. On Wednesday her spokesman refused to set a timetable or date for her departure, with talks with the opposition Labour party seemingly deadlocked.

Analysis

Sibiu: EU leaders prepare post-Brexit show of unity

With the European elections just three weeks away, the EU-27 will try to set the agenda for the next years for the EU institutions. But with persisting divisions on key issues, unity will be an achievement in itself.

Opinion

The non-accountable MEPs

We did not ask what tax the parliamentarians pay or how they use their salary, or for information about their private lives. Rather we asked for documents to verify that this public money is spent in accordance with the rules.

Stalling on VAT reform costing billions, says Commission

German media outlet Correctiv, along with other newsrooms, have revealed how criminals annually cheat EU states out of billions in VAT fraud. The EU Commission says solutions exist - but member states refuse to budge on tax unanimity.

EU leaders to have first talk on bloc's next top jobs

The discussion in Sibiu will focus on the 'how', rather than the 'who', on a successor to Jean-Claude Juncker. EU leaders will also have to decide on Donald Tusk's successor, the next EU's foreign affairs chief, and ECB president.

