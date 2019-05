By EUOBSERVER

Russia and China were trying to "prevent Nato and EU expansion in the Balkans", Montenegro's president, Milo Djukanovic, has told the Reuters news agency. He said the region ought to be "the European Union's responsibility and its strategic interest" and that "unless the EU realises that, I am afraid its own future might be in jeopardy". Russia allegedly tried to assassinate Djukanovic in 2016 in a failed anti-Nato coup.