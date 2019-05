By EUOBSERVER

EU officials are giving "ammunition" to "populists" the EU Ombudsman, Emily O'Reilly, has told the AFP news agency, referring to the backroom promotion of top EU civil servant Martin Selmayr, and to the former European Commission president, Jose Manuel Barroso, who became a lobbyist for Goldman Sachs. "The high profile [cases] are the ones that can do the most damage ... by getting eurosceptic attention", she said.