By EUOBSERVER

France has warned Iran not to quit even minor clauses in the EU-brokered 2015 nuclear non-proliferation deal after Tehran hinted it might do so in response to US sanctions. "There are no sanctions today from Europe because Iran has so far always respected the commitments it has taken ... If these commitments were not respected, naturally this question would be asked," French defence minister Florence Parly told BFM TV/RMC radio.