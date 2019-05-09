Ticker
Labour manifesto includes Brexit poll option
By EUOBSERVER
The UK opposition Labour party on Thursday published its manifesto for the European Parliament elections, keeping open the possibility of a second Brexit referendum. In his speech, leader Jeremy Corbyn said: "If we can't get a sensible deal, along the lines of [Labour's] alternative plan, or a general election, Labour backs the option of a public vote." Labour backs staying in a customs union, with environmental and worker protections.