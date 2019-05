By EUOBSERVER

Nathalie Loiseau, the lead European Parliament election candidate for French president Emmanuel Macron's party, has apologised for a series of gaffes, including her denial she had joined far-right activists when she was a student and her racist use of the word "gypsy". "They told me the campaign would be hard, and it is," she told France 2 radio Thursday. She said her gaffes were "clumsy mistakes", amid negative poll results.