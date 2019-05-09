Ticker
Lithuanian president criticises Spitzenkandidat system
By EUOBSERVER
Lithuania's president Dalia Gyrbauskaite on Thursday described the 'Spitzenkandidat' system, whereby the European Parliament groups choose lead candidates to become European Commission president, as undemocratic. "I think it is a little bit out of democratic procedures and treaties," she said, when asked if she supported the system. The comments come ahead of a meeting in Romania among EU heads of state and government where the issue may be discussed.