Lithuania's president Dalia Gyrbauskaite on Thursday described the 'Spitzenkandidat' system, whereby the European Parliament groups choose lead candidates to become European Commission president, as undemocratic. "I think it is a little bit out of democratic procedures and treaties," she said, when asked if she supported the system. The comments come ahead of a meeting in Romania among EU heads of state and government where the issue may be discussed.