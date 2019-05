By EUOBSERVER

Since 1 January 2018, 47 of the 53 countries in the European region have in total reported over 100,000 measles cases and over 90 measles-related deaths, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Thursday. "This is unacceptable and we need to be bolder and scale up our response to the next level," said Dr Dorit Nitzan, acting regional emergency director at the WHO regional office for Europe.