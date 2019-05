By EUOBSERVER

Ireland's Fine Gael party, part of the EPP group in the European Parliament, is topping the polls ahead of the EU elections, according to an Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI opinion poll. Fianna Fail, linked to the conservative ECR group, polled second, while the leftist Sinn Fein stands to keep its three MEPs but see their vote decline. Ireland has 11 MEPs and votes in three constituencies on 24 May.