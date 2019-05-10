Friday

Danish media told to drop online polls after fix

Digital experts have advised Danish media to drop political online polls, after trolls fiddled an online vote in Ekstrabladet.dk, the country's largest online news medium, to show 24 percent support for a new anti-migrant party, Stram Kurs, lead by Rasmus Paludan. They manipulated the vote via the online forum 4chan. Digital advisor, Astrid Haug, told Danish Radio that the manipulation ought to be an "eye opener" for the media industry.

Analysis

Kurz's 'new EU treaty' - election noise or necessity?

Sebastian Kurz's call for a new EU treaty has raised some eyebrows, as policy experts and politicians in his native Austria questioned why the chancellor had not made those reform proposals last year - during the actual Austrian EU presidency.

Opinion

Don't fear the eurosceptics

Eurosceptic parties are nothing new. They also had a large presence in the first directly elected European Parliament back in 1979, when the EU was known as the European Economic Community (EEC) and consisted of only nine member states.

EU-27 pledge to speak in 'one voice' after Brexit

Leaders gathered to discuss the EU's agenda and Brussels' most senior jobs after the election - and Brexit - to redefine the bloc's place in the world. And they will meet again on 28 May to assess the election results.

Use 25% of budget on climate change, urge EU states

A discussion document by eight EU countries is piling on the pressure for the EU to do more to fight climate change. But their demands are likely to meet German resistance as leaders gather in Romania to discuss Europe's future.

