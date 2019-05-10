By EUOBSERVER

Digital experts have advised Danish media to drop political online polls, after trolls fiddled an online vote in Ekstrabladet.dk, the country's largest online news medium, to show 24 percent support for a new anti-migrant party, Stram Kurs, lead by Rasmus Paludan. They manipulated the vote via the online forum 4chan. Digital advisor, Astrid Haug, told Danish Radio that the manipulation ought to be an "eye opener" for the media industry.