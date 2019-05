By EUOBSERVER

EU Council president Donald Tusk has said there is a 30 percent chance Brexit will not happen, in an interview with Polish media and The Guardian. He said the 2016 referendum was "at the worst possible moment" but "paradoxically, Brexit awoke in Great Britain a pro-European movement. Today the chance that Brexit will not happen is, in my opinion, 20-30 percent. That's a lot," he added.