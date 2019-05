By EUOBSERVER

Lithuania's prime minister Saulius Skvernelis conceded defeat in the first round of presidential elections on Sunday, while senior economist Gitanas Nauseda and former finance minister Ingrida Simonyte continue to a runoff scheduled for 26 May. Two-term president Dalia Grybauskaite could not stand again. Skvernelis had said during the campaign that he would resign in July if not making it to the second round.