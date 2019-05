By EUOBSERVER

A Polish documentary film about paedophile priests on Saturday (11 May) had reached nearly seven million views by Monday and forced leader of the country's ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), Jaroslaw Kaczynski, to promise harsher sentences for child abuse at a party convention on Sunday. The film "Just don't tell anyone" by brothers Tomasz and Marek Sekielski, confronts elderly priests with their victims.