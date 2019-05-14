Ticker
US politicians criticise Hungarian leader ahead of White House visit
By EUOBSERVER
Strained US-EU relations could become visible when Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban visits the White House on Monday. In a letter to US president Donald Trump ahead of the visit, senior Republican and Democratic Congress members urged Trump to raise issues of "democratic trajectory" in the talks. They expressed concerns over Orban's relations with Moscow, deplored decline of press-freedom in Hungary, and urged Orban to return to "democratic roots".