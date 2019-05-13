Monday

13th May 2019

US politicians criticise Hungarian leader ahead of White House visit

By

Strained US-EU relations could become visible when Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban visits the White House on Monday. In a letter to US president Donald Trump ahead of the visit, senior Republican and Democratic Congress members urged Trump to raise issues of "democratic trajectory" in the talks. They expressed concerns over Orban's relations with Moscow, deplored decline of press-freedom in Hungary, and urged Orban to return to "democratic roots".

EU-Sahel talks next week amid 'unprecedented attacks'

Officials from Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger are meeting EU foreign, defence, and development ministers next week in Brussels. The visit comes amid "unprecedented levels" of armed attacks, says the UN.

Analysis

Kurz's 'new EU treaty' - election noise or necessity?

Sebastian Kurz's call for a new EU treaty has raised some eyebrows, as policy experts and politicians in his native Austria questioned why the chancellor had not made those reform proposals last year - during the actual Austrian EU presidency.

