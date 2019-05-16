By EUOBSERVER

A California jury on Monday awarded more than $2bn [€1.78bn] to a couple who claimed Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller caused their cancer. It is the third verdict against Roundup, with more than 13,400 US lawsuits pending over the weedkiller's alleged cancer risk. American agrochemical Monsanto was acquired by German chemicals giant Bayer AG last year. Bayer said on Monday it was disappointed with the verdict and would appeal.