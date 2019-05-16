Thursday

16th May 2019

Ticker

US court hits Germany's Bayer with third Roundup fine

A California jury on Monday awarded more than $2bn [€1.78bn] to a couple who claimed Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller caused their cancer. It is the third verdict against Roundup, with more than 13,400 US lawsuits pending over the weedkiller's alleged cancer risk. American agrochemical Monsanto was acquired by German chemicals giant Bayer AG last year. Bayer said on Monday it was disappointed with the verdict and would appeal.

Climate policy in Nordics: how to maximise global impact?

To maximise the global impact of climate policy, Norwegian economists recommend a shift of focus - from national emissions reductions, to clean technology development and better use of international emissions-trading systems, notably EU market mechanisms.

Timmermans calls for left-wing coalition at debate

The centre-right's Manfred Weber got most of the heat at the EU Commission presidential candidates' final debate before the European elections, while Frans Timmermans reached out to a possible coalition partners - piling more pressure on Weber's EPP.

Opinion

EU must hold Qatar to account for World Cup deaths

The EU has a unique opportunity to push its labour rights agenda in the Gulf state, with the tournament throwing the country's dismal record on migrant workers firmly into the spotlight.

Analysis

As candidates debate, more names surface for EU top jobs

Candidates from EU political families clash at the closely-watched debate in the European Parliament - but the elections themselves, plus lukewarm support from heads of government, could upend previous calculations.

News in Brief

  1. Germany: US-Iran war could cause Middle East 'wildfire'
  2. Rescued migrant women and children barred again from Italy
  3. Le Pen is Putin's representative in Europe, French politician says
  4. EU condemns Venezuela show trials
  5. EU could collapse by 2040, Europeans believe
  6. EU should help UK to rethink Brexit, Poland says
  7. Trade union membership drops 13.9 percent in Europe
  8. EU Commission president candidates to debate

