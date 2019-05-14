Tuesday

14th May 2019

Ticker

UK Brexit negotiator back in Brussels for last-minute talks

By

UK prime minister Theresa May's chief Brexit negotiator, Olly Robbins, will be in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss changes to the non legally-binding political declaration on the UK's future relationship with the EU, in a bid to meet key Labour demands. Labour wants a customs union with the EU and possibly a second referendum. Cross-party negotiations broke up on Monday night with both sides signalling no substantive progress was made.

EU urges US not to start war with Iran

Europe's top diplomats have said US actions risked triggering a conflict with Iran, as America makes plans to pour troops into Middle East in echoes of Iraq war.

EU warns Hungary over Afghan refugees

Budapest tried and failed last week to deport three families to Afghanistan, and is accused of denying food to others stuck in its transit zone. The European Commission says it is taking the allegations "quite seriously."

News in Brief

  1. Markets slide as EU-US-China trade worries mount
  2. US court hits Germany's Bayer with third Roundup fine
  3. Petition against EU 'veggie burger' hits 10,000 names
  4. Trump welcomes 'respected' Orban to White House
  6. US politicians criticise Hungarian leader ahead of White House visit
  7. Lithuania PM concedes defeat in presidential elections
  8. Kaczynski reacts after Polish church child abuse film

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  2. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  3. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  4. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  5. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  10. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  11. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality

Latest News

  1. Romania warned of EU wrath over corruption
  2. EU urges US not to start war with Iran
  3. Armenia's 'Velvet Revolution': A contribution to the Eastern Partnership
  4. EU warns Hungary over Afghan refugees
  5. German voters most pro-European and pro-migrant
  6. Romania's referendum - a bid to combat corruption
  7. EU diplomacy in eastern Europe and Africa tops agenda This WEEK
  8. EU-Sahel talks next week amid 'unprecedented attacks'

