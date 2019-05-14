Ticker
UK Brexit negotiator back in Brussels for last-minute talks
By EUOBSERVER
UK prime minister Theresa May's chief Brexit negotiator, Olly Robbins, will be in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss changes to the non legally-binding political declaration on the UK's future relationship with the EU, in a bid to meet key Labour demands. Labour wants a customs union with the EU and possibly a second referendum. Cross-party negotiations broke up on Monday night with both sides signalling no substantive progress was made.