By EUOBSERVER

US forces in Europe have begun a series of military drills to "deter Russian aggression and support a Europe that is stable and secure", American general John Healy said Tuesday. The first exercise, in Croatia, Hungary, and Slovenia, is to run to 30 May. The remaining drills will end in September, taking in also Nato states Bulgaria, Germany, Iceland, Italy, and Romania, as well as Nato partners Georgia and Ukraine.