Ticker
Turkish TV to censor US basketball game over anti-Erdogan player
By EUOBSERVER
Turkish TV has announced that they would not broadcast the NBA Western Conference Finals in the US on Tuesday night between Golden State Warriors and Portland Trailblazers because a Turkish NBA star and fierce critic of Turkish president Erdogan, Enes Kanter, plays for Portland Trailblazers. Turkish TV presenters also said they would not be able to broadcast the NBA final if Portland Trailblazers reached the US final.