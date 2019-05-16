Ticker
Catalan MPs out of prison for opening of parliament
By EUOBSERVER
Five jailed Catalan separatists, elected to be members of the Spanish parliament on 28 April, will be allowed to attend the parliament's opening session on 21 May, the country's Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday. All five would return to prison after the "extraordinary" outing, the court said. The prisoners' lawyers had argued that the MPs now enjoy parliamentary immunity and could not continue being tried unless parliament gave explicit consent.