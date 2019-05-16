By EUOBSERVER

Candidates hoping to become the next president of the European Commission will debate each other at 21:00 on Wednesday night. The participants, selected by the political groups, include Nico Cue (European Left), Ska Keller (Greens), Jan Zahradil (Conservatives), Margrethe Vestager (Liberals), Manfred Weber (centre-right EPP) and Franz Timmermans (Socialists). Some 20 public service media channels from throughout Europe will broadcast the debate, which will take place at the European Parliament.