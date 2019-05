By EUOBSERVER

Membership of trade unions has dropped 13.9 percent across Europe since 2000, according to a new study from the European Trade Union Institute. Some 24 of the 32 countries surveyed showed a drop, with the biggest being Slovakia, at 43.7 percent, followed by Estonia, Hungary, Romania, Slovenia, and Latvia. The biggest increases came in Iceland (10.9 percent), Italy, Norway, Malta and Belgium.