By EUOBSERVER

Most Europeans believe it is a "realistic possibility" that the EU will collapse by 2040, according to a survey in 14 member states by British pollster YouGov for the London-based think-tank, the European Council on Foreign Relations. The numbers of pessimists was the highest in Slovakia (66 percent) and France (58 percent). Most Italians, Poles, and Germans agreed. But figures in Denmark, Sweden, and Spain were below 50 percent.