The EU has condemned the show trials of four opposition leaders - Carlos Paparoni, Miguel Pizarro, Franco Casella, and Winston Flores - in Venezuela, saying "blatant violations of due process and unfair legal proceedings ... contribute to further polarisation of the situation in the country". Diplomats from eight EU states and four Latin American ones are in Caracas Thursday to try to mediate a peaceful solution to the political crisis.