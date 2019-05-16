By EUOBSERVER

The US policy of applying "unilateral maximum pressure" on Iran could "spark" a conflict and a broader "wildfire" in the Middle East, German foreign minister Heiko Maas told the Bundestag on Wednesday. "Maximum pressure always carries with it the threat of unintended escalation," he said. He spoke after the US threatened to use force to stop Iran from enriching uranium and moved military assets to the region to threaten Tehran.