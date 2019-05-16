By EUOBSERVER

Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini has once again blocked a charity ship carrying rescued migrants, including women and children, from seeking aid at Italy's ports. "Our ports are, and remain, closed to migrant rescue boats," he said. The Dutch-flagged German vessel, Sea Watch 3, plucked 65 people off a rubber raft 55km from the Libyan shore. Salvini's anti-migrant tactics have helped his party surge in polls ahead of EU elections.