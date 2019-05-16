By EUOBSERVER

Nathalie Loiseau, who is French president Emmanuel Macron's top candidate for the European elections, has said far-right parties such as Marine Le Pen's National Rally would be "the representatives of Putin in the European Parliament" if elected, referring to Russian leader Vladimir Putin. She spoke to the Le Monde newspaper amid a separate controversy, in which Le Pen made a white supremacist gesture while visiting far-right allies in Estonia.