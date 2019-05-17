Ticker
EU to agree new cyber sanctions on Friday
By EUOBSERVER
EU finance ministers meeting in Brussels on Friday are expected to rubber-stamp a new sanctions regime for individuals deemed guilty of cyber attacks, diplomatic sources told EUobserver. The asset freezes and visa bans are designed to snap into life more quickly than old, country-based sanctions. The EU recently agreed similar measures against people guilty of chemical weapons abuses and are in talks on a third regime for human rights abusers.