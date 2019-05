By EUOBSERVER

An investigation by British broadcaster Channel 4 has shown that anti-EU MEP Nigel Farage got €515,000 worth of personal perks from Aaron Banks, a pro-Brexit British businessman, in the year after the Brexit referendum in 2016. The perks included rent for a luxury home in London as well as use of a chauffeur-driven car. Farage is currently campaigning as a champion of the British working class in the EU elections.