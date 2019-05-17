Ticker
Use euros over dollars in energy contracts, France says
By EUOBSERVER
The euro should play a bigger role in international transactions in order to help skirt potential US sanctions, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said at a conference in Brussels Friday, Reuters reports. "I don't want our companies to suffer from American decisions that we don't share," he said, alluding to US sanctions threats against EU oil firms that do business in Iran or energy firms building pipelines to Russia.