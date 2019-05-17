Friday

17th May 2019

Use euros over dollars in energy contracts, France says

The euro should play a bigger role in international transactions in order to help skirt potential US sanctions, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said at a conference in Brussels Friday, Reuters reports. "I don't want our companies to suffer from American decisions that we don't share," he said, alluding to US sanctions threats against EU oil firms that do business in Iran or energy firms building pipelines to Russia.

Agenda

EU prepares to vote on future leaders This WEEK

The political spotlight switches from Brussels to national capitals and regions this week as Europe gears up for the start of European Parliament elections on Thursday

May to step down after fourth EU vote

British prime minister Theresa May has agreed to step down after her fourth attempt to pass an EU exit deal in June - no matter what the outcome.

Europol busts global cybercrime gang

A loose network of cyber criminals recruited from an online Russian forum managed to infect thousands of computers in an effort to steal online banking credentials. The gang has been dismantled, with some now on the run.

Opinion

The ECB Song Contest?

One can't help feeling that the race to succeed Mario Draghi as president of the European Central Bank has taken on the flavor of the upcoming final round of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Interview

Belgium's trade unionist running to replace Juncker

The refugee from Franco's Spain, who ended up working for an arms manufacturer, is now running to replace Jean-Claude Juncker as EU Commission president. He tells EUobserver why the Left are 'idiots' for not joining forces at the May elections.

Stakeholder

Climate policy in Nordics: how to maximise global impact?

To maximise the global impact of climate policy, Norwegian economists recommend a shift of focus - from national emissions reductions, to clean technology development and better use of international emissions-trading systems, notably EU market mechanisms.

