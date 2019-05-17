Ticker
EU to freeze money and visas of foreign cyber-attackers
By EUOBSERVER
EU states agreed Friday to slap asset freezes and visa bans on individuals responsible for cyber attacks against EU targets or international institutions in Europe as well as those who help or fund them. The sanctions regime comes amid allegations of Chinese and Russian hacking in Europe, including Russia's 2018 attempt to sabotage the work of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, an international body in the Netherlands.