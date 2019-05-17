By EUOBSERVER

EU countries repeated their "unswerving commitment to promoting and protecting the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex [LGBTI] persons" around the world in a statement by the EU foreign service on the international anti-homophobia day on Friday. They noted that 72 states worldwide continue to criminalise same-sex acts, but homophobia is also on the rise under some right-wing governments in Europe, such as Hungary and Poland.