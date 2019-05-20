By EUOBSERVER

Austria's president Alexander Van der Bellen on Sunday called for a snap general election in September, after the resignation of Freedom Party vice chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, trapped in a corruption scandal, brought down the ruling coalition. A covert film of Strache in Ibiza before the October 2017 elections was published on Saturday by Der Spiegel and Suddeutsche Zeitung. The news outlets did not reveal the source of the footage.