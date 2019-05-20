Monday

20th May 2019

Ticker

September elections in Austria after Strache scandal

By

Austria's president Alexander Van der Bellen on Sunday called for a snap general election in September, after the resignation of Freedom Party vice chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, trapped in a corruption scandal, brought down the ruling coalition. A covert film of Strache in Ibiza before the October 2017 elections was published on Saturday by Der Spiegel and Suddeutsche Zeitung. The news outlets did not reveal the source of the footage.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Opinion

Europe's far-right - united in diversity?

Europe's far-right is set to rise in the next European Parliament election. This vote will not yet allow the populists to build a majority. But it may become another milestone in their process of changing European politics.

Agenda

EU votes on future leaders This WEEK

The political spotlight switches from Brussels to national capitals and regions this week as Europe gears up for the start of European Parliament elections on Thursday

May to step down after fourth EU vote

British prime minister Theresa May has agreed to step down after her fourth attempt to pass an EU exit deal in June - no matter what the outcome.

Europol busts global cybercrime gang

A loose network of cyber criminals recruited from an online Russian forum managed to infect thousands of computers in an effort to steal online banking credentials. The gang has been dismantled, with some now on the run.

Opinion

The ECB Song Contest?

One can't help feeling that the race to succeed Mario Draghi as president of the European Central Bank has taken on the flavor of the upcoming final round of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Interview

Belgium's trade unionist running to replace Juncker

The refugee from Franco's Spain, who ended up working for an arms manufacturer, is now running to replace Jean-Claude Juncker as EU Commission president. He tells EUobserver why the Left are 'idiots' for not joining forces at the May elections.

News in Brief

  1. September elections in Austria after Strache scandal
  2. Swiss voters approve tighter gun controls in line with EU
  3. Report: May's fourth Brexit vote a 'retread' of old ideas
  4. Turkey insists on right to drill for oil off Cyprus coast
  5. Anti-Salvini banners become new trend in Italy
  6. EU flies rainbow flag on anti-homophobia day
  7. EU to freeze money and visas of foreign cyber-attackers
  8. EU reassures US on arms sales

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  3. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  4. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  5. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  6. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  11. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  12. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us