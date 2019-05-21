By EUOBSERVER

Four-in-five students who benefitted from the EU's Erasmus+ exchange scheme find employment within three months of graduation, according to two new studies. The surveys, which polled nearly 77,000 students and staff and over 500 organisations, found 73 percent said their experience abroad helped them get their first job. Additionally, more than 80 percent of academics on the programme said it led them to develop a more innovative curriculum.