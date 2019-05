By EUOBSERVER

UK police on Monday arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of common assault after the Brexit Party leader, Nigel Farage, had a milkshake thrown at him when campaigning in Newcastle ahead of the UK's European Parliament elections on Thursday. Farage blamed "radicalised" Remainers for the attack. The Brexit party is on course to win twice as many votes as any other party (33.4 percent), according to a recent YouGov-ECFR poll.