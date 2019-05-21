Ticker
New president dissolves Ukraine's parliament
By EUOBSERVER
Ukraine's parliament will be dissolved and early elections called, new president Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday just minutes after he was sworn in. The former TV star won 73 percent support last month in a landslide victory and walked to the parliament in Kiev through a park for his inauguration. A faction in parliament last week pulled support from the ruling coalition, technically collapsing Petro Poroshenko's government.