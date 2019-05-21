By EUOBSERVER

Some European companies are urging people to vote in this week's European elections to prevent anti-EU forces scooping too many seats and secure their interests in a stable Europe. Swedish music-streaming company Spotify on Tuesday had over 60,000 followers to an EU-themed playlist entitled 'Get Vocal Europe!', while Germany's Volkswagen appealed to its 490,000 European employees to cast their vote, saying that a united Europe is in everybody's interests.