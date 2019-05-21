Ticker
CoE: Rights violations in Hungary 'must be addressed'
By EUOBSERVER
"Human rights violations in Hungary have a negative effect on the whole protection system and the rule of law. They must be addressed as a matter of urgency," the Council of Europe's human rights commissioner Dunja Mijatovic has said. A report published Tuesday based on her visit to Hungary expresses concerns over the "systematic rejection of asylum applications", crackdown on civil society, independence of the judiciary and worsening women's rights.