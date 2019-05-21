Ticker
German MPs show interest in 'Magnitsky' sanctions
By EUOBSERVER
German MPs are preparing to debate merits of a national 'Magnitsky Act', Norbert Roettgen, a senior MP from the ruling centre-right CDU party has said. "It's fundamentally correct ... to have such a law," he told German newspaper Tagesspiegel, with Green and Liberal MPs also voicing support. Magnitsky Acts, named after late Russian activist Sergei Magnitsky, impose sanctions on human rights abusers, amid wider talks on EU-level Magnitsky-type measures.