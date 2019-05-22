By EUOBSERVER

German chancellor Angela Merkel was lobbied by a number of EU leaders during the summit meeting in Sibiu, Romania, on 9 May trying to make her accept the EU post as president of the European Council, according to three people familiar with the lobbying, reported Bloomberg. Merkel rejected the offers. Meanwhile, Germany is pushing for Bundesbank president, Jens Weidmann, to succeed Mario Draghi as president of the European Central Bank.