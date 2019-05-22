Ticker
European brands 'breaking' chemical safety rules
By EUOBSERVER
Major European cosmetics, food, medicine and plastic producers are breaking the EU's key chemical safety regulation, REACH, by using millions of tonnes of chemicals without completing important safety checks, according to an analysis of government files by Germany's largest environmental charity BUND, a member of the European Environmental Bureau. Two-thirds of 700 chemicals investigated were breaking the rules, it said. It also identified 654 companies in breach of rules.