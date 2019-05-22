Wednesday

22nd May 2019

Ticker

European brands 'breaking' chemical safety rules

By

Major European cosmetics, food, medicine and plastic producers are breaking the EU's key chemical safety regulation, REACH, by using millions of tonnes of chemicals without completing important safety checks, according to an analysis of government files by Germany's largest environmental charity BUND, a member of the European Environmental Bureau. Two-thirds of 700 chemicals investigated were breaking the rules, it said. It also identified 654 companies in breach of rules.

EU faces moment of truth at midnight on Sunday

Voters in the world's second-biggest election, the European Parliament ballot, will know before midnight on Sunday to what extent a foretold far-right surge has come to be.

Key details on how Europeans will vote

It's one of the biggest democratic exercises in the world with over 400 million eligible voters. National rules apply, and national parties run, but the stakes are at European level.

Opinion

Voter turnout will decide Europe's fate

European voter turnout is in deep crisis. Since the early 2000s, the share of voters in national elections has fallen to 66 percent on average, which means that the birthplace of democracy now ranks below average globally.

Happy young Finns don't vote in EU elections

In Finland, only 10 percent of 18-24-year-olds voted at the previous EU elections in 2014. General satisfaction with the status quo of the EU membership could explain why youngsters do not feel like they need to vote.

