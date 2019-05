By EUOBSERVER

Danish voters are posed to send six MEPs into the liberal Alde group in the European parliament following elections on Sunday, (26 May), according to a survey from Epinion. Currently, there are three Danish members in the group from two pro-EU parties. The Danish People's Party, set to join Matteo Salvini's group, will lose one seat, while the Social Democrats will get four MEPs. Denmark elects 13 MEPs.