By EUOBSERVER

By 1.30PM on Thursday, around 14 percent of eligible Dutch voters had cast their ballot in the European Parliament elections, according to pollster Ipsos. That is slightly lower than the 15-percent turnout figure at the same time 2014, when the final turnout in the Netherlands was 37 percent. Dutch voters have until 9PM to vote, around which time an exit poll with preliminary results will be published.