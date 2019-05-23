Thursday

23rd May 2019

Ticker

Some EU citizens turned away at UK polling stations

By

Hundreds of EU citizens have been turned away from polling stations in Britain at the European elections on Thursday, an organisation representing EU citizens in Britain, the3million, said in a statement calling for an investigation. "These European elections are significant ... as this might potentially be the last nationwide vote before our voting rights will be downgraded to potholes and bin collections in local election," it added.

Polling booths open in UK's limbo EU election

Polling booths have opened in the UK for EU elections, with voters not knowing if Brexit will happen, if they have a prime minister, or caring that much who their MEPs will be.

Dutch PM puts EU exit on agenda with election gamble

Dutch voters are not interested in a 'Nexit', according to polls, but prime minister Mark Rutte warned against a Dutch EU exit on the night before the EU elections at a debate with a new anti-EU kid on the block.

Exclusive

EU development aid used to put European police in Senegal

An Austrian criminal intelligence service persuaded Italy's interior minister Matteo Salvini to set up a unit in Sicily against migrant smuggling, while in Senegal EU development money is financing an European-police led reform of Dakar's defence and interior ministries.

Analysis

EU should stop an insane US-Iran war

"If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again!", US president Donald Trump tweeted on Monday (20 May).

EU faces moment of truth at midnight on Sunday

Voters in the world's second-biggest election, the European Parliament ballot, will know before midnight on Sunday to what extent a foretold far-right surge has come to be.

News in Brief

  Some EU citizens turned away at UK polling stations
  Switzerland unlikely to sign draft EU deal
  UK sacked defence secretary backs Johnson for leader
  Dutch voter turnout so far slightly down on 2014
  Report: Hungary's Fidesz 'bought' Belgian official
  Poll: Denmark set to double number of liberal MEPs
  European brands 'breaking' chemical safety rules
  Report: Merkel was lobbied to accept EU top job

